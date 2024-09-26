09/26/2024 with Aurelie Thiele

Journey with me behind the velvet curtains of the Paris Opera House in the hopeful years before the outbreak of World War II. A beautiful young soprano with a soaring voice destined for a starlit future, Yvonne is cast as an understudy to Madeleine, the most beloved voice of her time in the opera world. As Hitler’s SS advance on Paris, and Yvonne’s son enlists to help save France, she realizes that her casting is really a trap and is forced to make impossible decisions in order to survive. A gripping debut novel by Aurelie Thiele who grew up surrounded by opera. Published by Penguin Random House.