The Last Word

09/12/2024 with David Whyte & Henry Shukman

Published September 12, 2024 at 5:30 PM MDT

﻿﻿﻿An ordinary radio interview becomes “Unordinary” in the masterful hands and words of renowned poet-philosophers David Whyte and Henry Shukman. Take 23 minutes now to journey with them ahead of their autumnal morning in Santa Fe named “Unordinary.” Listen attentively and be prepared to cherish that which is ordinary in our daily lives and discover that maybe it is already Unordinary. Their collaborative morning takes place on Saturday, September 28th, from 10:00 to 1:00 at St. Francis Auditorium in the New Mexico Museum of Art, 107 W. Palace Ave. Full details on David’s website at davidwhyte.com And more about Henry‘s “unordinary” life and work at henryshukman.com

