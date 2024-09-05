09/05/2024 with Bettye Kearse and Kari Bovee

A unique opportunity to support student literacy through Reading Quest, hone your writing skills and participate in stimulating conversation with wonderful local authors. Coming up this Saturday, September 7th meet eight of New Mexico’s finest authors in the genre of Memoir and Mystery. As a preview, I interview historical mystery writer, Kari Bovee, author of 14 “cosy” mysteries including The Pryce of Murder series, and workshop organizer, memoirist Bettye Kearse author of The Other Madisons: The Lost History of A President’s Black Family. Saturday, September 7th, 9:00 am at Santa Fe Women’s Club. The afternoon session on mystery begins at 1:00 pm with a keynote by Anne Hillerman. Registration details for the full day or half day at bettyekearse.com