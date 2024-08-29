08/29/2024 with Robert Jensen

Do you ever wonder how to speak authentically to your friends, acquaintances and colleagues or do you even question that your words may not really be what you’re thinking and feeling deep down ? Robert W. Jensen, Professor Emeritus in the School of Journalism and Media at UT, Austin, poses these and many provocative questions and ideas in his latest book, It’s Debatable: Talking Authentically about Many Tricky Topics. While not necessarily a book about politics, Professor Jensen takes the wide view that almost everything is political and our personal thoughts, conversations, decisions and actions, when in congruence, can sow seeds and form a vital thread of influence. Even if only to influence and clarify our own thinking and nudge us out of denial. And because of the title of his book and the fact that we’re in such a head-butting political time I couldn’t help asking Bob how he would advise both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump if he was on their debate advisory teams! robertwjensen.org