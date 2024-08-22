08/22/2024 with Minrose Gwin

Journey down to the Mississippi Gulf Coast of the turbulent 1950s with award-winning author Minrose Gwin and her unforgettable characters with enchanting names like Memory Feather. How does a writer portray the angst and terror and also the beauty of times past? Minrose Gwin has a deft and rich, descriptive style to her prose and composes a picture for us so vivid that might have us swatting (imagined) mosquitos as we read Beautiful Dreamers in our air conditioned living rooms. A fabulous storyteller from Albuquerque to add to our reading list and meet at Books in The Bosque on Sunday, September 8th at 2:00 pm minrosegwin.com