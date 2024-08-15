08/15/2024 with Anna Sochocky and Shirley Melis

A vital interview for all writers, aspiring authors, editors, book designers, booksellers and everyone in the publishing world. I welcome Shirley Melis and Anna Sochocky to the KSFR studio, Co-President and Vice President of New Mexico Book Association. This month, NMBA celebrates its 30th anniversary at a Gala on August 27th with special guest Hampton Sides. Learn how you can get involved with NMBA, one of this country’s most active and respected literary organizations? Listen as Anna and Shirley tell their own fascinating stories and be newly inspired. nmbookassociation.org