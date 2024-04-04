04/04/2024 with Hampton Sides

Travel back in time to some of the most unspoiled, beautiful places on earth with Santa Fe’s own Hampton Sides who transports us across The Wide Wide Sea, the title of his enthralling new book about Captain James Cook’s final voyage. With piercing insight and extraordinary detail we are immersed in the “moral complexity” of this age of enlightenment and adventure and the consequences millions live with today. Meet Hampton at Collected Works in Santa Fe on Tuesday, April 9th at 6:00 pm, in Albuquerque at the main library April 10th at 7:00 and in Taos on Saturday, April 13 at OpCit Books at 2:00. hamptonsides.com