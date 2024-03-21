3/21/2024 with Cynthia Jurs

Honored today to be joined by Buddhist Dharma teacher, Cynthia Jurs, celebrating the publication of her book Summoned By The Earth: Becoming A Holy Vessel for Healing Our World. As a young woman, Cynthia undertook a pilgrimage to Nepal to meet a revered, aged Rinpoche who she hoped would answer her heartfelt question, “What can I do to bring healing and protection to the earth?” He told her that his monks would make her small clay pots called Earth Treasure Vases infused with prayers and to bury them in land with the greatest need for healing. With the help and friendship of indigenous and tribal peoples all over the globe Cynthia has taken Earth Treasure Vases to more than 20 countries in the past 30 years. Her story is extraordinary. You can meet her at Collected Works on March 22nd at 6:00 pm and discover the depth and breadth of her global healing quest at gaiamandala.net and at summonedbytheearth.org