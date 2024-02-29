02/29/2024 Joshua Lisec

Today, a glimpse into the craft of writing you’ve likely wondered about but never explored. Meet Joshua Lisec, a ghostwriter who has penned more than 80 books in the name of some well-known and lesser-known authors and celebrities. My interest was piqued by an article written by Lisec called Release The Ghosts, suggesting that the publishing industry’s hard-working, secret authors be given much more public credit. But it’s not as simple as that and revealing the “ghost” needs to be considered on a case-by-case basis, sometimes for legal liability reasons. However, Joshua did reveal the ghostwriting he’d done for a respected cardiologist in Florida and the intensive medical research that it took for him to understand and accurately present the subject matter. A fascinating and many-layered interview on the path towards presenting “emotional truth.” Joshua’s own book, So Good They Call You A Fake is out now. Learn more at lisecghostwriting.com