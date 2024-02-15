02/15/2024 with Carol Calvert

A fun and very different aspect of the world of writing today with local composer and lyricist Carol Calvert who has written a delightful musical operetta called The Way of Angels which will premier next weekend. What comes first I ask, the lyrics or the music? Carol’s answer surprises me. We explore the way the creative muse, and perhaps angels themselves, guided Carol to find collaborators including Santa Fe’s Criss Jay, members of the Zia Singers and accompanist Holly Mead. As an ordained minister, Carol’s fascinating conversation also strayed away from the actual writing to discuss the role of angelic help in other ways in our troubled world. A different take on The Last Word. The Way of Angels will take place at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 107 Barcelona St., Santa Fe on Saturday, February 24th at 7:00 and Sunday 25th at 2:00. By donation.

