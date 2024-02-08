© 2024
The Last Word

02/08/2024 with Marsie Silvestro

Marsie Silvestro is an internationally respected speaker, feminist composer, author, visual artist and non-profit and business consultant. Known especially in Santa Fe as the former Executive Director of Esperanza Shelter she brings to the KSFR studio her years of community service and awareness distilled in four slim volumes of sumptuous poetry. Listen as Marsie describes The Gold of Poetry and reads from her latest collection, Shifting Stillness. Her earlier body of work, Grief Walks Through Me Like A Rake, brings comfort and heart-wrenching familiarity. This week’s show is not to be missed. Contact Marsie directly at marsiemoon@earthlink.net

