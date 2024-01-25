01/25/2024 with Douglas Preston

Joined today by bestselling author and Santa Fe resident Douglas Preston. Known for his collaboration with Lincoln Child on their superb crime thrillers, Doug takes on a very different kind of collaboration. Working closely with Margaret Atwood and the Authors Guild they invited 36 brilliant authors to contribute stories for a pandemic-era tale set on a shabby rooftop in New York City’s Lower East Side. The result is Fourteen Days which begins in late March 2020 as the neighborhood is ravished by Covid 19 and the only safe escape from lockdown is sitting six feet apart on the roof. Contributors include John Grisham, Dave Eggers, Diana Gabaldon, Celeste Ng, Hampton Sides and Doug Preston, who does an extraordinary job of framing the original idea and linking the characters’ stories with Margaret Atwood’s masterful editing. Unprepared for the twist at the end! All profits from Fourteen Days go to the Authors Guild. authorsguild.org