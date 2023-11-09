11/09/2023 with Kerri Mahar

All You Have to Do is Call sounds like easy advice. But for women in late 1960’s Chicago it is a suggestion filled with deeply conflicted emotions in the days before Roe vs. Wade became law. And again now. Best selling novelist Kerri Maher began researching and writing All You Have To Do Is Call several years before the Supreme Court overthrew Roe vs. Wade last year. She brings to life the voices of women friends grappling with their differing convictions, when one of them founds the Jane Collective to help women find safe and secret care. Brilliantly written historical fiction, profoundly relevant for now, this interview and book brings essential insights www.kerrymaher.com