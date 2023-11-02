© 2023
The Last Word

11/02/2023 with Betsy Gaines Quammen

Published November 2, 2023 at 1:52 PM MDT

﻿A fascinating insight into the Western United States with historian Betsy Gaines Quammen in her new book True West: Myth and Mending on The Far Side of America. Her extensive travels and conversations with people on all sides of the political spectrum and of all the different cultures that make up the West bring much needed clarity and integrity to our sometimes distorted images of this magnificent land and it’s peoples. Meet Betsy at Collected Works Bookstore on Tuesday, November 7 at 6:00 and learn more about her observations at betsygainesquammen.com

