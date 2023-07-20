07/20/23 with Hugh Fritz

Genies and magic rampage through the KSFR studio for 23 minutes with Albuquerque author Hugh Fritz as he brings Book One of his Mystic Rampage series to life with Made To Be Broken. Listening to Hugh reading in character is an intriguing delight as we learn about Darren, Soleil and Flarence and how they came to be in the author’s fascinating mind.

Host Carly Newfeld enjoys learning about the fantasy genre, asking Hugh, how do you write fantasy and what originally inspired you?

Made To Be Broken is available in print or online at hughfritz.com.

