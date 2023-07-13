07/13/2023 with Susan Gardner

Described by fellow poet and The Last Word guest, Mary Gilliland, “Susan Gardner’s hand is practiced in the patience of noting every stage of a process, every stroke of a moment, be that the journey of water from cloud to sea, or a meeting with loved eyes over the rim of a teacup.” Susan lived in New Mexico for 35 years and now calls the cool, ocean-misted and woodsy Northwest her home. Find her poetry and art at susangardner.org and redmountainpress.us.

