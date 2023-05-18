05/18/2023 with Kathamann and Marmika

Marmika Paskiewicz and Kathamann read their own work during this show as well as pieces by Mary McGinnis and Lynn La La who could not join me in person. Their readings and our conversation includes discussion about the different composition forms of poems as well as light-hearted moments about their lives and passions. An Orchard Quartet, which is also the name of the group’s first collection, will be presenting at 5:00 pm on Sunday, May 28 at Teatro Paraguas on Calle Marie. Join them all there for their readings and a reception. Also, learn more about Kathamnn’s visual artwork and sculpture at www.kathamann.com