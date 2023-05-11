05/11/2023 with Neil King Jr.

﻿Neil King Jr. takes us on an American Ramble: A Walk of Memory and Renewal. That is the title of his exquisite memoir that took him, and will take you the listener and reader, on a journey from Washington, DC to New York City on paths you have likely never traveled before. Neil walked the 330 miles over 26 days taking literal roads less travelled alongside mighty rivers and delightful fishing creeks, across America’s lost farmlands into quiet villages, acknowledging our famous monuments to battle and blade and skirting suburban mansions and urban thoroughfares. At every turn he meets surprising characters, occasional adversity, frequent joy and moments of transcendence. Beautifully written, a book you will treasure forever and perhaps inspire you to take your own walk. Meet Neil at Collected Works bookstore at 6:00 pm Saturday, May 13. www.neilkingjr.com