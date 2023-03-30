03/30/2023 with William Guion

Journey with us to the Louisiana coast to discover the beauty, history and possible future of the sentient beings known as live oaks with award-winning photographer and essayist William Guion. His gorgeous new book Return to Heartwood: A Search for the Heart of Live Oak Country reveals the hidden and vibrant ecology of these ancient trees and their environment. Bill Guion’s short essays that accompany each photograph are like prose poetry that elicits yearning and love and a deep, instinctive peace. Close your eyes as you hear the author read. williamguion.com and returntoheartwood.com