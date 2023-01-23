12/15/2022 with Madi Sato and Timothy McLaughlin

© 2023
Today, a beautiful interview with two of Santa Fe’s performing art treasures and the co-founders of Praising Earth. Madi Sato holds the songs of many cultures including her Irish and Japanese Ainu roots. She shares her Irish heritage with her husband, wild earth poet and ceremonialist Timothy McLaughlin. Together they bring their wisdom and wonderful voices to the KSFR studio ahead of Saturday’s Winter Solstice Celebration where they will be joined by several other beloved local musicians. The concert begins at 4:00 pm in the Railyard Performance Center, December 17th. To attend please email info@praisingearth.org attendance by donation to the work of Praising Earth. www.praisingearth.org

