11/17/2022 with Sarah Newfeld-Green

A personal delight to interview award-winning poet Sarah Newfeld-Green who, you may guess, is related to me. In fact, my own dear twin sister. Winner of this year’s Golden Quill award for poetry in California’s Central Coast where she lives, Sarah dips into the personal and the political, including a timely comment “on the effluvia of the media.” Her observations on family, death and aging, on nature’s magnificence and subtlety glimpse a mind and heart that “summon’s memory and savor’s love” as her work has been described. Her 2019 collection Rainbows is available directly from her, best to contact me at thelastword@ksfr.org and I will send your request on to her. A new collection hopefully coming next year.