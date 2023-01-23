11/10/2022 with Shirley Melis

A poignant interview with local author Shirley Melis on her memoir Banged-Up Heart: Dancing with Love and Loss. How do you cope with and survive losing two beloveds just a few years apart? How do climb out of the despair of grief and risk loving again? Or don’t take that risk and live only a half-life. A wide-ranging interview touching also the importance of advocacy for a loved one with medical needs and somehow taking care of oneself. A tender interview that allows us to glimpse life’s hardest lessons through the eyes and words of someone who has been there twice. www.shirleymelis.com