10/20/2022 with Lisa Rose

Pull on your “wellies” or sturdy trail sneakers we’re going into the woods for a delicious journey with anthropologist Lisa Rose who’s focus on ethnobotany has taken her around the corner and across the globe to study plants and people. Like our hunter-gatherer ancestors of old we’re Urban Foraging, the title of her new book filled with photographs and recipes and essential information to help you recognize what’s growing in your neck of the woods and whether it’s edible and safe, especially in our modern civilization. Santa Fe’s glorious golden aspens will take on a new light and our plentiful aromatic Russian Sage holds surprises. Urban Foraging: Find, Gather. and Cook 50 Wild Plants and Herbs. www.authorlisamrose.com