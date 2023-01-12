01/13/2022 with Ingrid Newkirk, Co-Founder and President of PETA, author of "250 Vital Things Your Cat Wants You To Know"

Attention animal advocates: Today’s interview is with the president of PETA (People For The Ethical Treatment of Animals) Ingrid Newkirk. Ingrid’s new book is especially for cat guardians and written from a cat’s point of view: 250 Vital Things Your Cat Wants You To Know is filled with excellent and sometimes surprising tidbits, plus essential life-saving tips and information. In 23 minutes we touch on health and sickness, communication between cats and humans, and how to recognize a feline emergency. Ingrid writes and speaks with humor, compassion, and lots of experience. There’s a quiz and lots of resources at the end of the book. PETA.org