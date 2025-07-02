Santa Fe’s Future and Fourth of July Traditions

First, we look at Santa Fe Forward—a bold new plan unveiled by the City of Santa Fe to guide the community toward a “vibrant future through 2050.” Forum host Jim Falk and KSFR news reporter Rob Hochschild are joined by Heather Lamboy and Maggie Moore, the city officials leading the initiative. They discuss key aspects of the plan, including its rollout, how residents can get involved, and—most importantly—what implementation will look like. As our guests note, this planning effort is long overdue: Santa Fe’s General Plan hasn’t been updated since 1999. The initiative will address vital issues such as housing, land development, environmental sustainability, and transportation.

In the second half of the program, Greg Heltman, conductor of the Santa Fe Concert Band, previews the band’s July 4th performance on the Plaza—part of the beloved Pancakes on the Plaza celebration hosted by the Santa Fe Rotary. In a conversation with co-host Talitha Arnold, Heltman reflects not only on the history of two iconic patriotic songs—America the Beautiful and God Bless America—but also on a shift in tone this year: some musicians have expressed unease about performing these pieces in light of rising political tension and protests directed toward the current administration. Their concerns raise timely questions about the role of music, patriotism, and public expression during moments of national division.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Talitha Arnold

Rob Hochschild, KSFR News Reporter

Guests: Santa Fe Forward

Heather Lamboy, Director, Planning & Land Use Development, City of Santa Fe

Maggie Moore, Deputy Director, Planning & Land Use Development, City of Santa Fe

