3/24/2025 U.S. – China Relations: Rising Tensions and Strategic Challenges

President Trump has escalated trade tensions by imposing steep new tariffs on China. While Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent argues that Chinese manufacturers will “absorb the costs,” our experts disagree. They believe these tariffs are testing the U.S.-China relationship and could undermine America's global leadership.

Diplomat Firestein and businessman Jenevein took vastly different paths to China, but both offer unique insights into its evolving political landscape. This program examines how Xi Jinping’s leadership marks a sharp departure from his predecessors and what that means for the United States and its allies.

Meanwhile, China’s "no limits" partnership with Russia is showing signs of strain—potentially creating opportunities for the U.S. However, both guests emphasize that Washington must remain engaged in international organizations, or risk allowing Beijing to fill the void.

The broadening tariff war is a risky move, as China will likely retaliate. For businesses operating in China, Jenevein offers a crucial takeaway: understand that your real business partner is the Chinese Communist Party.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Peter Smith

Guests: David Firestein, President & CEO, George H.W. Bush Foundation for U.S.-China Relations

Patrick Jenevein, CEO, Pointe Bello and author, “Dancing with the Dragon: Cautionary Tales of the New China from an Old China Hand