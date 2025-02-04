02/03/2025 with host Jim Falk
February has been celebrated for decades as Black History Month, a time to celebrate the contributions of African Americans to our country’s culture, economy and society.
The Forum brings together world-renowned musicians to discuss the evolution of spiritual and gospel music and their wide influence on other genres of music and impact on American history.
This Saturday, February 8 the United Church of Santa Fe and Coro Lux host the 7th annual FebFest – a workshop for participating vocalists culminating in a concert that is open and free to the public.
Host: Jim Falk
Co-Host & Contributing Panelist: Talitha Arnold
Guests:
· Brandon Boyd, Ph.D., Director of Choral Activities and Associate Professor of Music, University of Missouri-Columbia
· Bradley Ellingboe, Director of Music, United Church of Santa Fe and Director of Coro Lux
· Cecilia Webb, Host of KUNM’s Train to Glory
Music:
Come and Go (To That Land) Conducted by Brandon Boyd and performed by the University of Missouri Choirs
Sign Me Up Conducted by Brandon Boyd and performed by the Missouri All State Festival Choir
Stop the Killing performed by American blues singer, Zac Harmon. Produced by Harmon and Christopher Troy.