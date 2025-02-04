02/03/2025 with host Jim Falk

This Saturday, February 8 the United Church of Santa Fe and Coro Lux host the 7th annual FebFest – a workshop for participating vocalists culminating in a concert that is open and free to the public.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-Host & Contributing Panelist: Talitha Arnold

Guests:

· Brandon Boyd, Ph.D., Director of Choral Activities and Associate Professor of Music, University of Missouri-Columbia

· Bradley Ellingboe, Director of Music, United Church of Santa Fe and Director of Coro Lux

· Cecilia Webb, Host of KUNM’s Train to Glory

Music:

Come and Go (To That Land) Conducted by Brandon Boyd and performed by the University of Missouri Choirs

Sign Me Up Conducted by Brandon Boyd and performed by the Missouri All State Festival Choir

Stop the Killing performed by American blues singer, Zac Harmon. Produced by Harmon and Christopher Troy.