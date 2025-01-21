01/20/2025 with Host Jim Falk

On this special Inaugural show, hosts Jim Falk and Peter Smith have a lively conversation with: Ambassador Jeanne Johnson Phillips, the executive director of George W. Bush’s 2001 inaugural and chairman of his 2005 inaugural committees; Benedicte Valentiner, the general manager of Blair House (the guest house where presidents-elect and their families spend the night prior to moving across the street to the White House) and presidential historian at the University of Texas at Austin, Professor Jeremi Suri. Ned Price, who served in several high-level positions in the Biden administration shares his perspective on what it is like coming in and leaving an administration. Some surprising historical footnotes from past inaugurals are also discussed including Robert Frost’s reading of “The Gift Outright.”