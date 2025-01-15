1/13/2025 with Dr. Becky Rowley (SFCC) and Dr. Robert Martin (IAIA)

Santa Fe is famous for the diversity and richness of its arts, museums, restaurants and architecture, less known is the richness of two local colleges. On this Forum, Dr, Robert Martin, president at the Institute of American Indian Arts and Dr. Rebecca Rowley, president of Santa Fe Community College discussed with host Jim Falk and contributing panelist, Peter Smith, the important work taking place to prepare and educate future leaders. Both schools offer degree programs and certificates in numerous fields providing students and professionals exciting, cost-effective paths to advance their careers. In this episode, you will hear how students at IAIA are uniquely placed to work with galleries and museums and how SFCC programs in film and digital technologies are laying the foundation to bring more productions to New Mexico. After listening to this show, you may find yourselves browsing through their continuing education catalogues!