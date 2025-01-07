01/06/2025 with host Jim Falk

When deep partisanship often rules the day, two New Mexican political leaders show that they often agree and, when they don’t, they listen and discuss the issues with respect.
On this Forum, New Mexico State Senator and Majority Leader Peter Wirth and Minority Leader Senator Bill Sharer preview the upcoming session of the state legislature with Forum host Jim Falk and KSFR’s news reporter Rob Hochschild. Everything is on the table: crime and public safety, healthcare, taxation, water policy and more.