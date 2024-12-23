12/23/2024 with Bradley Ellingboe & Carmen Flores-Mansi

Singing and listening to Christmas carols, whether in church, mall or around the hearth evoke nostalgic memories and affirm the religious importance of Christmas. In this program host Jim Falk and co-host and contributing panelist Rev. Talitha Arnold, talk with two of Santa Fe’s distinguished musicians who describe the history of some of the world’s most iconic carols. For your listening enjoyment, several of the guests’ favorites are incorporated into the show including “Silent Night,” “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” and “All Loveliness New-born” composed by Bradley Ellingboe.

Host: Jim Falk

Talitha Arnold, Co-host and Contributing Panelist, Senior Minister, United Church of Santa Fe

Guests:

· Bradley Ellingboe, Coro Lux Artistic Director and Director of Music, United Church of Santa Fe

· Carmen Flores-Mansi, Choral Director, Santa Fe Symphony and Pastoral Associate of Music Cathedral Basilica of St. Frances