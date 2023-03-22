© 2023
03/20/2023 with moderator Bill Saubert

Published March 22, 2023 at 10:40 AM MDT

This week's panelists: Steve Terrell, David Markun, and Halley Faust

This week's topics: Have efforts to achieve diversity, equity, and inclusion gone off the rails and now are only thinly disguised means of limiting unpopular speech?

The history of US military involvement in long, drawn-out foreign conflicts is not very positive. What should the United States be doing if anything to support Ukraine in its war with Russia?

What’s the best answer to minors' rights and at what ages?

