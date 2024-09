Tuesdays 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

After a brief knife fight that only caused a several-hour visit to the ER, Sean and Bud have agreed to a name for their show: SOWING SEEDS.

Speaking of...four score and seven years ago our forefathers ordained that there would be a Radio Show (and yes they had no idea what the heck radio was, but a number of them had the same dream) called SOWING SEEDS.

email: seeds@ksfr.org