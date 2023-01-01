Retake Our Democracy is a 30-minute weekly show that focuses on local, state and national issues, examining them from a progressive perspective. Interviews focus on a guest’s involvement with a myriad of topics such as, social, political, economic, issues, that impact on the guest's specific community and implications for the broader local, state and national communities.

For podcasts of the program click here.

And for more information on Retake Our Democracy visit https://retakeourdemocracy.org/

