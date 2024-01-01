Sunday from 7:00 am to 8:00 am

Paradigms was inspired by the recognition that humans need to know that there are things that are working. We need to know that there are possibilities. We thrive when we interact with each other in the context of making things better. We are inspired by ideas, and by each other, and by problems to solve. We are often at our best when things are at there worst. Right now in the world we face major challenges, and there are inspired inspiring people addressing those challenges. We can all be those people.

For more Paradigms Click Here.

