Our Santa Fe

08/10/2023 with Tom Siebel, Monica Sweeney, & Ron Hale

Published August 11, 2023 at 11:19 AM MDT

Santa Fe Tradfest
Aug 25-27 at Camp Stoney
Camping, workshops, Family Zone, & Jams

Featuring:
Kathy Kallick Band, Bruce Molsky, Beausoleil Avec Michael Doucet, Lone Piñon, High Desert Rangers, Sweet Nell Too, Mariachi Sonidos del Monte, Steve Cormier, Lightning Boy Foundation, Higher Ground, Bayou Seco, Oscar Butler, ATC Stringband

Three days of jamming, music, camping, and family fun on the historic Santa Fe Trail

Info and tickets at www.santafetradfest.org

Our Santa Fe