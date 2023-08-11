08/10/2023 with Tom Siebel, Monica Sweeney, & Ron Hale

Santa Fe Tradfest

Aug 25-27 at Camp Stoney

Camping, workshops, Family Zone, & Jams

Featuring:

Kathy Kallick Band, Bruce Molsky, Beausoleil Avec Michael Doucet, Lone Piñon, High Desert Rangers, Sweet Nell Too, Mariachi Sonidos del Monte, Steve Cormier, Lightning Boy Foundation, Higher Ground, Bayou Seco, Oscar Butler, ATC Stringband

Three days of jamming, music, camping, and family fun on the historic Santa Fe Trail

Info and tickets at www.santafetradfest.org