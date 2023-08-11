08/10/2023 with Tom Siebel, Monica Sweeney, & Ron Hale
Santa Fe Tradfest
Aug 25-27 at Camp Stoney
Camping, workshops, Family Zone, & Jams
Featuring:
Kathy Kallick Band, Bruce Molsky, Beausoleil Avec Michael Doucet, Lone Piñon, High Desert Rangers, Sweet Nell Too, Mariachi Sonidos del Monte, Steve Cormier, Lightning Boy Foundation, Higher Ground, Bayou Seco, Oscar Butler, ATC Stringband
Three days of jamming, music, camping, and family fun on the historic Santa Fe Trail
Info and tickets at www.santafetradfest.org