Nuestra Musica

Saturdays 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

With the syndicated program Nuestra Música (Our Music) we present the rhythms and folklore of Latin America, Spain and Portugal. From Tango to Flamenco and all things Latin in between. The show explores the native instruments, languages and traditions played in 22 countries and one territory. Other than Spanish and Portuguese, Nuestra Música presents songs in the following languages: Quechua, Mapuche, Guarani, Nahuatl, Gallego, Spanish Basque, and Catalan.