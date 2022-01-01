© 2022
Broadcasting Live from Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSFR NNMPM - square rgb.jpg
Nighthawks with Dennis and Denise
Sundays 8 pm - 10 pm

Sunday night musical mayhem hosted by Dennis and Denise.

email: nighthawks@ksfr.org