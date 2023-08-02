08/02/2023 with Kenneth Williams

Today we discuss the upcoming Santa Fe Indian Market and the Wheelwright’s Case Trading Post. Williams is Northern Arapaho and Cattaraugus Seneca. He is an award-winning beadwork artist and collector of Indian art. Williams has managed the Case Trading Post at the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian for over 12 years. He has received numerous awards and honors for his work, including “Best in Show” at the Heard Museum Indian Fair and Market, and was a 2010 Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) Indian Market fellowship artist. His work is held in numerous public collections, including the National Museum of Scotland, Nerman Museum of Contemporary Arts, Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian, Heard Museum, Museum of Indian Arts and Culture (MIAC), Montclair Art Museum, Utah Museum of Natural History, Utah Arts Council, New York State Museum, as well as many private collections. In the spring of 2007, Williams graduated from the Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA) with a Bachelor of Arts in Museum Studies. At IAIA, he studied traditional beadwork with Teri Greeves (Kiowa). He has since continued to expand his practice, creating innovative beaded designs, particularly in the form of elaborate fancy bags.