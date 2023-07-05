07/05/2023 with Charles Froelick

Rick Bartow’s expressionistic paintings focus on personal experiences, cultural history, and mythology, including Native American transformation stories that merge human and animal forms. In 1969, Bartow graduated from college and left to serve in Vietnam. He began his career in earnest after recovering from the trauma of war. His work is in over fifty museum collections worldwide, including the 20-foot cedar sculpture, We Were Always Here, which stands outside the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C. Bartow is featured in the Wheelwright’s current exhibition, California Stars: Huivaniūs Pütsiv which explores the impact of multiple generations of First Californian artists.

Charles Froelick is the owner of Froelick Gallery in Portland Oregon, and will discuss his unique and longstanding professional and personal relationship with artist Rick Bartow, Froelick is an active member of the Portland arts community. Serving as a board member of the Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts and the Portland Art Dealers Association. Charles worked with the Friends of the Gilkey Center for Graphic Arts at the Portland Art Museum. He served on the Regional Arts & Culture Council’s Public Art Advisory Committee in Portland.