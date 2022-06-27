October 7, 2020 with Suzanne Sbarge and Luzene Hill

Nativescape focuses in on a new exhibition and partnership between the Wheelwright Museum and 516 ARTS in Albuquerque, called Feminisms, featuring 516 ARTS director, Suzanne Sbarge and artist Luzene Hill (Eastern Band Cherokee). Feminisms features artists of various cultural backgrounds who use the theme of feminism in its most expansive meaning, and range in points of view from a diasporic experience, the politics of body, resilience, self-determination, and land.

