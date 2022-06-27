February 02, 2022 with Tony Abeyta

The exhibition title uses the Navajo word K’é, meaning family, love, connection, and compassion, as it deepens understanding and appreciation of this family’s legacy. Though each artist has a distinct style and works in diverse media including painting, sculpture, and silversmithing, all interweave common autobiographical narratives, complex Navajo beliefs and imagery, rich cultural histories, and explorations of art practice and storytelling, often with a keen sense of humor and intimacy. The works investigate intersections of culture and concept as they examine life on the Navajo Nation as well as the world outside of Navajo’s four sacred mountains, probing tribal and Indigenous memory associated with the land and contemporary life.

The exhibition is opening at the the Wheelwright Museum on February 12th, 2022.