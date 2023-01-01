Tuesdays 9:00 am - Noon

You’ll hear a wide array of styles and moods on Mosaic, including soul, rock, country, folk, blues, reggae, and music from around the world. The show will regularly showcase new music and artists, New Mexico musicians, birthday sets, producers, occasional interviews, and other features. One of the aims behind Mosaic is to harken back to the ethos of early album-oriented radio, when you never knew what artists you might hear in any particular set of music. Why not follow the Kinks with Peter Tosh, then River Whyless, and finally close out the set with Brittany Howard? Great songs belong with great songs, regardless of the where’s, when’s, and how’s.

Email: Rob@ksfr.org

