© 2025
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Living on the Edge

03/08/2025 with Vicki Abeles

Published March 10, 2025 at 1:43 PM MDT

Xubi interviews Author, Filmmaker, Change agent Vicki Abeles about her Film "Counted Out; Math is Power" which will be playing at the Santa Fe Community College Planetarium on Pi Day, March 14th at 1:00. LANL Foundation Director for k-12 programs joins us as the local sponsor for the event.

Space is limited so reservations for the show can be obtained at the Counted out website screenings page:
https://www.countedoutfilm.com/screenings

https://www.vickiabeles.com/

https://lanlfoundation.org/program/k-12/

A trailer for the Counted Out movie:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5a2la9WTtY

Feeling Anxious?

DON"T MOURN ORGANIZE!!!!

Need Help?

Check out the Eldorado Area Dems Action Page:

https://linktr.ee/eldoradoareadems

Alexa Maros Ward 5a chair who created this action center will be a guest very soon on Living on the Edge

Living on the Edge