03/08/2025 with Vicki Abeles

Space is limited so reservations for the show can be obtained at the Counted out website screenings page:

https://www.countedoutfilm.com/screenings

https://www.vickiabeles.com/

https://lanlfoundation.org/program/k-12/

A trailer for the Counted Out movie:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5a2la9WTtY

Feeling Anxious?

DON"T MOURN ORGANIZE!!!!

Need Help?

Check out the Eldorado Area Dems Action Page:

https://linktr.ee/eldoradoareadems

Alexa Maros Ward 5a chair who created this action center will be a guest very soon on Living on the Edge