03/08/2025 with Vicki Abeles
Xubi interviews Author, Filmmaker, Change agent Vicki Abeles about her Film "Counted Out; Math is Power" which will be playing at the Santa Fe Community College Planetarium on Pi Day, March 14th at 1:00. LANL Foundation Director for k-12 programs joins us as the local sponsor for the event.
Space is limited so reservations for the show can be obtained at the Counted out website screenings page:
https://www.countedoutfilm.com/screenings
https://lanlfoundation.org/program/k-12/
A trailer for the Counted Out movie:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5a2la9WTtY
Feeling Anxious?
DON"T MOURN ORGANIZE!!!!
Need Help?
Check out the Eldorado Area Dems Action Page:
https://linktr.ee/eldoradoareadems
Alexa Maros Ward 5a chair who created this action center will be a guest very soon on Living on the Edge