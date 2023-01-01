Alternate Wednesdays 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Hosted by Dr. Melanie Harth

email: livingfromhappiness@ksfr.org

Living From Happiness is a bi-weekly talk show devoted to exploring the deeper meanings of happiness, health and well-being.

This popular program is hosted by psychotherapist Dr. Melanie Harth. Every first and third Wednesday of the month at 7:00PM Melanie exchanges provocative ideas with a wide variety of guests, ranging from community visionaries to national thought leaders. Each conversation is focused on fresh, new ideas to help you navigate these transformational times. Listen live, or the link below and enjoy at your leisure!

