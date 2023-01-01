The destruction of democracy is nearly complete. Through such means as: de-education, replacing the truth with official narratives, convincing citizens that we must accept powerlessness, and of course direct ownership and control of what used to be our government, the republic our founders intended is almost gone. But many patriotic Americans, left and right, are fighting back. As a long term veteran state senator and still-committed old sixties political and cultural activist, I am but one of millions of dedicated soldiers refusing to surrender our democracy to the plutocrats. It is not too late. Keeping Democracy Alive with Burt Cohen both informs and entertains, with lively invigorating conversations that help explain where we are, how we got here, and most important: what we can do to keep our frail democracy alive, making it stronger for the better future we deserve.

