Global Village

Wednesdays 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

With a fresh, inventive mix of global sounds and styles and a welcoming presentation, this award-winning show speaks to the joys of musical discovery and smart entertainment with diverse and engaging world music that appeals to a broad audience. The program is FREE and available five days a week or for weekend use. A monthly world music concert series, monthly new releases show, stand-alone holiday programs, and a wide variety of regular specials are also available free to all.

