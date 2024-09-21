09/21/2024 People, Plants & Pollinators edition with guest Anna Walker Published September 21, 2024 at 10:00 AM MDT Listen • 29:00 Host Kaitlin Haase talks about fireflies with Anna Walker, species survival officer for invertebrates with the New Mexico BioPark Society. Learn about the difference between glow worms and fireflies, where fireflies exist in New Mexico, and how you can get involved in firefly conservation.Report Sightings and Sign up for Surveys with the Firefly AtlasGuide to Southwest FirefliesWestern Firefly Project: A Community Science InitiativeFirefly Friendly Lighting Practices