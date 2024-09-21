© 2024
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Garden Journal

09/21/2024 People, Plants & Pollinators edition with guest Anna Walker

Published September 21, 2024 at 10:00 AM MDT

Host Kaitlin Haase talks about fireflies with Anna Walker, species survival officer for invertebrates with the New Mexico BioPark Society.

Learn about the difference between glow worms and fireflies, where fireflies exist in New Mexico, and how you can get involved in firefly conservation.

Report Sightings and Sign up for Surveys with the Firefly Atlas

Guide to Southwest Fireflies

Western Firefly Project: A Community Science Initiative

Firefly Friendly Lighting Practices

Garden Journal