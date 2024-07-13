© 2024
Garden Journal

07/13/2024 Santa Fe Extension Master Gardener editions

Published July 13, 2024 at 10:00 AM MDT

07/13/2024 SFEMG Edition

Join host Alexa Bradford in conversation with Tannis Fox of the Western Environmental Law Center, Sarah Knopp of Amigos Bravos, and retired hydrogeologist Dale Doreumus of Rio Grande chapter of the Sierra Club, as they discuss the New Mexico Environment Department’s Water Protection Division regulatory proposal that could result in the discharge and use of treated fracking wastewater, also referred to as “produced water”.

Visit www.amigosbarvos.com& www.riograndesieraclub.com

NMED-Proposed-Produced-Water-Rule-FAQs.pdf
2024.07.02-NMED-Proposed-Produced-Water-Rule-Public-Comment-Guide.pdf

