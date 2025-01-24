01/24/2024 with Christopher Lockhart (Rebroadcast)

In this episode, host Genevieve Trainor is chatting with WME Creative Executive, Filmmaker and Educator Christopher Lockhart about how to successfully pitch films and series. Chris has 30-plus years of industry experience and has read 60,000-plus screenplays in his career. As Story Editor at WME, the world's largest diversified talent agency, he curates film and TV projects for A-list actors such as Denzel Washington. He is a member of the Writers Guild, the Producers Guild and the Television Academy.

Chris also runs the highly valuable (and completely free) group, The Inside Pitch, which is really "multiple master classes" for 16,000 screenwriters and filmmakers to learn the art of pitching. The television special for The Inside Pitch was nominated for an Emmy.